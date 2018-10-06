Scientific Symposium was held at local hotel on 100 years of Kharadar General Hospital

KARACHI: On the occasion of 100 years celebration of Kharadar general hospital, a scientific symposium was held at a local hotel. On the inauguration session, Health Minister Sindh, Dr. Azra Fazal Pichuho said that role of non-governmental and not for profit organizations for the public health is commendable.

She said through proper education, training and research we can uplift our abilities to face all the health challenges. And by delivering better health services to the public of Sindh we can fulfill our responsibility.

The Minister assured the hospital that she would look into problems being faced and assured to resolve all the issues. She also promised to visit the hospital very soon.

President, Kharadar general hospital and Industrialist Mr. Mohammed Bashir Janmohammad in his speech said that the hospital services to the local people of Liyari and adjacent areas for 100 years is symbolic for humanity.

Presently the hospital is considered as top hospital for not only providing medical services at subsidized rate but also as a training center for Doctors, Staff Nurses and Paramedical Staff. The hospital is in the process of continuous upgradation in order to decrease the health problems of the population. He said that our main purpose is health and education for that mission he has already established a nursing school up to Graduation level. Currently there are 550 students are getting benefits which would ultimately solve their domestic socio- economy problems.

Chairman Hospital Management Committee and renowned Pediatrician Prof. Dr. A. G. Billoo said that to continue the 100 years services and upgradation of services is a great example. Till today millions of people have received quality medical services of Gynecology, Obstetrics, Surgery, Medical, Emergency and OPD.***