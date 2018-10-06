Sat October 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door

Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door
Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed

Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed
Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish

Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish
What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?

What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?
Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman
Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched

Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched
Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now
Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

Karachi

P
PR
October 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Scientific Symposium was held at local hotel on 100 years of Kharadar General Hospital

KARACHI: On the occasion of 100 years celebration of Kharadar general hospital, a scientific symposium was held at a local hotel. On the inauguration session, Health Minister Sindh, Dr. Azra Fazal Pichuho said that role of non-governmental and not for profit organizations for the public health is commendable.

She said through proper education, training and research we can uplift our abilities to face all the health challenges. And by delivering better health services to the public of Sindh we can fulfill our responsibility.

The Minister assured the hospital that she would look into problems being faced and assured to resolve all the issues. She also promised to visit the hospital very soon.

President, Kharadar general hospital and Industrialist Mr. Mohammed Bashir Janmohammad in his speech said that the hospital services to the local people of Liyari and adjacent areas for 100 years is symbolic for humanity.

Presently the hospital is considered as top hospital for not only providing medical services at subsidized rate but also as a training center for Doctors, Staff Nurses and Paramedical Staff. The hospital is in the process of continuous upgradation in order to decrease the health problems of the population. He said that our main purpose is health and education for that mission he has already established a nursing school up to Graduation level. Currently there are 550 students are getting benefits which would ultimately solve their domestic socio- economy problems.

Chairman Hospital Management Committee and renowned Pediatrician Prof. Dr. A. G. Billoo said that to continue the 100 years services and upgradation of services is a great example. Till today millions of people have received quality medical services of Gynecology, Obstetrics, Surgery, Medical, Emergency and OPD.***

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan´s Yasir targets 20 Australian scalps, series win

Pakistan´s Yasir targets 20 Australian scalps, series win
Kuldeep five-for gives India record Test win against West Indies

Kuldeep five-for gives India record Test win against West Indies
´Great opportunity´ for Australia´s new boys, says Paine

´Great opportunity´ for Australia´s new boys, says Paine
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Photos & Videos

Video: Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face

Video: Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody