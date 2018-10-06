Probe ordered into thrashing a woman publicly

Rawalpindi : The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Rawalpindi Gulzar Ahmed Khalid has directed New Town Police Station Area Magistrate to probe the truth that why four men badly beaten a married woman on road.

The New Town Police Station Area Magistrate

has summoned Naila Iqbal, her daughter Asma Mazhar, son Abu Bakar another son Sher Ali and accused party to present in court today (Saturday) for recording their statements in this regard.

The complainant Naila Iqbal has recorded her statement before Additional District and Sessions Judge Gulzar Ahmed Khalid and told that Noor Muhammad, Raja Zahoor Abbasi, Izzat Hayyat and Muhammad Owais have badly beaten her on a road when she was going to meet her daughter and sons. People rescued me on the occasion.

My second husband Muhammad Iqbal and my daughter Asma Mazhar also reached and saw me in naked condition.

The brothers and cousins of my first husband warned me not to meet my children otherwise they will kill me, she said.

The additional district and sessions judge, Rawalpindi has directed the Area Magistrate, New Town Police Station, to find out the truth in this matter.

Advocate Khaliq Hussain Bhatti said that my client Naila Iqbal wanted to see her children but the family of her first husband badly beaten her publicly.