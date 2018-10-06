Governor stresses varsities upgrade

LAHORE : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that if we didn’t upgrade our universities according to international standards by 2020, other countries will not accept our degrees.

We have to upgrade the universities. Not a single vice-chancellor will be appointed by political pressure. The curriculum of universities should be elevated according to the latest discoveries and technologies.

He was speaking to the students of Queen Mary College, Kinnaird College, Home Economics College and Government College University at a direct dialogue organised by Daily Jang Education Edition.

Amna Ahmad, Haleema Shoaib, Fatima Razzaq, Natasha Faisal, Arooj Khan, Maha Laiq, Maryam Chaudhry, Amreena Abid, Maira Awan, Zeba and Maryam Qaiser were among the guest students. Wasif Nagi and Raees Ansari hosted the event.

Answering different queries of students the governor said, “All the universities who have illegal campuses which do not meet the criteria of HEC, should be closed. It is a fault of the government that first they let those campuses play with the future of our young generation and after some time they shut them down and students and their parents suffer.

The governor said that filtration plants would be installed in the institutions so that students can get all the nourishment they deserve. Every year in Pakistan 1.1 million children lose their life due to unhygienic water. Imran Khan has given me the task to provide clean water for the whole province. First time in the history of the country the chief minister and the governor are on the same page, he said. Every corrupt person will be held accountable. We will again start the training in educational institutes. In the past, even the secretary of Shahbaz Sharif, Dr Tauqeer had an attitude and protocol but now the chief minister is meeting with all the ministers without any protocol, he said. We will deliver and every appointment in the universities will be on merit, the governor concluded.