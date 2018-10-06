15 human smugglers held in Faisalabad, Sargodha

FAISALABAD: The FIA teams on Friday arrested 15 human smugglers, including court absconders, from Faisalabad and Sargodha.

FIA Faisalabad Region Additional Director Sajid Akram told media that Mian Asad Haroon of Rehman Gardens, Lahore, had received Rs 6,400,000 from various persons for sending them abroad.

He said that the accused along with three other accused persons were arrested. Similarly, 11 other human smugglers were also arrested for receiving money from different people for sending them abroad, he added.

They included Saeed Sultan, Kaliyar Sadiq, Muhammad Qadeer, Wasim Zulfiqar, Muhammad Asif, Abdul Hakeem, Muhammad Sumair, Muhammad Rafique, Sohail Pervaiz, Danish Hussain and Muhammad Rahim, he concluded.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Establishment Faisalabad Region on Friday arrested four government officials for fraud while cases have also been registered against 13 other accused persons.

It was said by ACE Director Tariq Qureshi while chairing a weekly review meeting of the ACE officers at his office. He told that inquiry against 28 government officials had also been started by the ACE on corruption charges.