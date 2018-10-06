KRL held by SNGPL

KARACHI: Former champions Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) were held by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to a 1-1 draw in their third round fixture of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League at the floodlit Qasim Bagh Stadium in Multan on Thursday night.

Samad Khan hit an equaliser in the 44th minute to secure a crucial one point for SNGPL who qualified for the country’s top-tier league after getting through the qualifiers last month.KRL had taken the lead in the 30th minute through Iftikhar Ali who exquisitely guided the ball through the crowded defence.

KRL Sports Manager Ayaz Butt said his team needed some good finishers. “We have lost our key strikers Kaleemullah, Saadullah, Murtaza Hussain and all-round player Saddam Hussain. They all have joined other teams. We are now struggling to prepare strikers who could win us matches,” Butt told ‘The News’ from Islamabad.

However, Butt was still happy with the progress of his side. “We have five points which we secured through two drawn encounters and a 3-0 win over National Bank of Pakistan (NBP),” Butt said.

KRL will play their next game after nine days. Due to absence of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the organisers have rescheduled the matches, which gave space to the competing sides between their matches.

The outing between Chaman’s Muslim FC and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) ended in a goalless draw.Muslim FC, who have the capability to shock even the best of the teams, had more ball possession but squandered a few chances.