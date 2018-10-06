Three Pak players in Rest of Asia for Alchemist Cup Scrabble

KARACHI: Three players from Pakistan have been selected for the “Rest of Asia” team in the Alchemist Cup Scrabble tournament, chief organiser Michael Tang announced on Friday.

The event is scheduled to be held at Penang, Malaysia, from December 5-9. Alchemist cup is a world team event, considered the toughest scrabble tournament in the world with several current and former world champions participating.

The three players are 16-year-old Sohaib Sanaullah, former world youth champion Moiz Baig and eight-time national champion Waseem Khatri. Sohaib is the youngest player in the competition. They will be joined by Goutham Jayaraman of Singapore and Lakshan Wanniarachchi of Sri Lanka.The others in the event are Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Singapore, Thailand, the US, Rest of Africa and Rest of World.