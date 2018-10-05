Fri October 05, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2018

Wapda bag women’s basketball crown

ISLAMABAD: Wapda beat Army 54-45 in the final to win the National Women Basketball Championship at the Hamidi Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex here on Thursday.

Mehru Khan led Wapda’s scorers with a contribution of 24 points. Madiha added 10. Ayesha was Army’s best player with 21 points while Zobia helped in with 12.

Mehru Khan was adjudged as the best player of the tournament and was presented the Malik M Akbar Trophy.

Yaqoob Qadri, Tariq Nawaz and Umer Mahmood were the match officials.

Earlier, Lahore secured third position while Karachi finished fourth in the five-day tournament, which was contested by as many as 10 teams.

Chairman Wapda Lt Gen (r) Muzammil Hussain was the chief guest along with former chairman FBR Mian Iqbal Fareed, who is the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF).

President PBBF Brig (r) Iftikhar Mansoor, Senior Vice President Imtiaz Rafi Butt, Secretary Khalid Bashir and Treasurer Din Muhammad were also present on the occasion.

President Federal Basketball Association Ejaz Rafi Butt also presented a souvenir to the chief guest and thanked him for honouring the organisers on the occasion.

Ouj-e-Zahoor, the organising secretary who is also the general secretary of the FBBA, conducted the ceremony.

