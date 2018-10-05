SalamAir expands network

KARACHI: SalamAir, Oman’s first budget airline, was launched in 2016 to meet the country’s rapidly increasing demand for affordable travel options and to generate further opportunities for employment and business creation within various sectors in Oman, a statement said on Thursday.

SalamAir recently added direct flights to Khartoum, Kathmandu, Najaf and Dhaka to its expanding network, it added.

With the addition of these new routes, Oman’s first low-cost carrier has recently achieved another milestone of carrying one million passengers as of October 1, 2018. SalamAir started its operations to Pakistan in 2017 and currently fly to three cities, Karachi, Multan and Sialkot with three flights a week, offering guests more choice and flexibility to plan their business or leisure travels, while meeting their needs, the statement said.