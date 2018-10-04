tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Army and Wapda moved into the final of National Women Basketball Championship after winning their respective semi-finals here at the Hamidi Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex Wednesday.
Army defeated Karachi 68-16 in the first semi-final while in relatively close second semi-final, Wapda beat Lahore 56-27. The final will be played today (Thursday).
