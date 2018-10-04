Faisalabad beat Karachi Blues

ISLAMABAD: Faisalabad beat Karachi Blues by eight wickets in a triangular stage match of the Inter-Region Under-19 Three-Day Cricket Tournament at the Mirpur Stadium (AJK) on Wednesday.

Karachi Blues were bowled out for 166 in 56.4 overs. Muhammad Suliman Shafqat was the star bowler for Faisalabad, the youngster wreaking havoc to claim six wickets for 62 runs. He finished with impressive match figures of 11-162.

Faisalabad needed just 61 runs to win the match and they achieved that target for the loss of just two wickets.

Karachi Blues, who were put in to bat first, scored 290 in their first innings. Faisalabad, in reply, amassed 396 for the loss of nine wickets.

Scores in brief: At Mirpur Stadium: Karachi Blues 290 all out in 73.3 overs (Ali Nasim 138; Muhammad Suliman Shafqat 5-100, Yousaf Khan 3-66, Ali Mustafa 2-57) and 166 all out in 56.4 overs (Muhammad Mustafa 19; Muhammad Suliman Shafqat 6-62). Faisalabad 396-9 in 83 overs (Mishal Khan 134, Ahmed Butt 101; Muhammad Mustafa 5-104) and 61-2 in 16.1 overs (Muhammad Irfan Khan 37 not out; Ghazi Nasir 1-22, Muhammad Mustafa 1-28).