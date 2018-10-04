FMC Int’l Men’s Squash from 8th

LAHORE: FMC International Men’s Squash Championship 2018 will start from October 8 here at Lahore.

This international activity will be played in the glass court here at local hotel of Lahore. This initiative is taken by Punjab Squash Association and the glass court has reached Lahore and installed. International squash back in Pakistan, said secretary Punjab Squash Association Sheraz Saleem who further said “We expect a lot of international players participating in this UD$ 20,000 event”.

Players from Egypt, Malaysia, England, France, Hong Kong, Germany and Ireland in top 24 who played the men event according to draws. 22 players according to ranking and two players from Pakistan on wild card will feature in the event.

Top two Pakistani players Tayyab Aslam is 6th rank and Asim Khan is 8th. Number one ranked player for this event is Egypt’s Yousef Salman. Top eight players will watch and see next 16 players to play each other and then the remaining eight players will play the top eight format of the event. The final of the event will be played on October 12 and MD FMC Farooq Shahid will grace the chief guest of opening ceremony.