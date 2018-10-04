Thu October 04, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2018

Govt ordered to provide funds for crematorium

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed the Punjab government to provide funds for the restoration and renovation of a crematorium near Babu Sabu. Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi was hearing a public interest petition moved by a lawyer, questioning the unavailability of cremation places for the Hindu community living in Lahore.

During the hearing, a law officer filed a report on behalf of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and told the court that there was a cremation place near Babu Sabu for the Hindu community. However, he said the facility was not in a good condition as its renovation could not be carried out for long due to shortage of funds. Justice Qureshi directed the provincial government to release funds for the renovation of the cremation place and submit a report by October 17. Advocate Ishtiaq Chaudhry had contended in his petition that the Hindu community living in Lahore was facing difficulties in case of death of a person of the community as the government officials had not built any crematorium. He said the law provided reserved places for cremation near residential areas.

Transgender: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday sought a compliance report from the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health services secretary on setting up separate rooms in OPDs of all public hospitals of the province for the treatment of transgender community members.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi had previously ordered the health authorities to ensure facility of dedicated rooms for the members of transgender community. Advocate Ishtiaq Chaudhry moved the petition, saying the members of the transgender community were being denied medical facilities at public hospitals. He said the Supreme Court had already issued an order to reserve a separate ward and room in a OPD for transgender people in public hospitals, however, the same had not be complied with so far.

