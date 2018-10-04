Army register close win over SSGC

KARACHI: Army recorded their first win as they beat Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) 1-0 in their second round fixture of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League at the Qasim Bagh Stadium in Multan on Tuesday night.

After a barren but action-packed first half, Matee Nasir finally hit the winner in the 61st minute for former champions Army.“It was a tough match,” SSGC coach Tariq Lutfi told ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

“Army were in great form. Our team also played tough game but we were unlucky to concede the goal. The energy level of three of our top players who remained with Pakistan team for three months was not that good and it went against us,” the coach said.

Saddam Hussain, Mehmood Khan and Saadullah remained engaged with the Pakistan team during the Asian Games and SAFF Cup held recently.SSGC, who were held by Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) in their opener, got the chance to play in the top-tier league after performing well in the qualifiers.

Despite the unimpressive start, Tariq remains confident. “It is just the start and I am very much hopeful that our team will come into rhythm soon,” he said.Tariq was not with his side in the first match because he was in Portugal, accompanying Pakistan’s side during the Socca World Cup.