Wed October 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices
NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out
Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment
After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account
Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan
Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi
Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'
Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid

Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid
Reflections from the UNGA

Reflections from the UNGA
Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league

Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league

Sports

AFP
October 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Football saved me after horrors of war: Grobbelaar

LONDON: Former Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar has spoken about how football “saved” him after his horrific experiences as a soldier in the Rhodesian army, also recounting the trauma of the Heysel and Hillsborough disasters during his playing days.

The 60-year-old told Britain’s Guardian newspaper in a frank interview that the impact of the fighting in Zimbabwe’s war of independence in the 1970s was such that two soldiers took their own lives when they were told to do another tour of duty.

“They killed themselves simultaneously in adjoining toilets in the barracks. They couldn’t face it,” said Grobbelaar. The goalkeeper, renowned for his eccentricities at Anfield, said football had “saved” him, adding: “It kept me away from the dark thoughts of war.”Grobbelaar told how one of his fellow white soldiers mutilated the bodies of black fighters. “This guy would cut an ear off every man he killed,” Grobbelaar said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released
US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo

Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo
‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur