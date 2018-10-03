Govt to help budding squash players

ISLAMABAD: Government to make efforts to help budding squash players get more international exposure, said Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza Tuesday.

Pakistan junior squash players who won three out of four gold medals at stake in the Asian Championship called on the Minister along with their coaches and secretary Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Group Captain Tahir Sultan.

“I am delighted to know about junior squash players achievements. Indeed the results are encouraging. The government would do all it could to help these youngsters sharpen their skills further,” the Minister said.

She hoped that triumph at the Asian juniors would just be a beginning for much more international achievements to come.“Players would help get best coaches. We would take the matter of squash and other sports promotion with provinces. With their coordination, we are hopeful to chalk up effective policy for sports development,” she said.