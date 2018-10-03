Pak women’s series opener against BD called off

DHAKA: The first women’s Twenty20 International between hosts Bangladesh and Pakistan was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The toss for the match, which was to start at 2pm local time on Tuesday at Cox’s Bazaar, was initially delayed owing to a wet outfield. Since the conditions did not improve enough the match was called off.

Pakistan will play the rest of their four-match T20I series in Khulna. They will also play a one-day international in that city. Visitors Pakistan are ranked seventh, while the hosts are at ninth spot in ICC T20I rankings.

The series serves as preparation for both teams as they head into the ICC Women’s World T20 which is to be held in the Caribbean in November.Pakistan also have a limited-overs series against Australia lined up in Malaysia before they travel to the West Indies. Pakistan are being led by Javeria Khan in the absence of Bismah Maroof.