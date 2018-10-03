Smuggling bid thwarted at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: The authorities at the Bacha Khan International Airport foiled an attempt to smuggle a huge amount of cash through money-laundering and arrested one person. An official said that the authorities seized 0.85 million dollars as well as 5.1 million dirham which one Mohammad Ali was transporting it to Dubai. The accused was arrested. The officials said the seized foreign currencies were worth around Rs200 million.