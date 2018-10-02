Tue October 02, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2018

Two new gridstations approved for Haripur

HARIPUR: Federal Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan has said that owing to obsolete and worn out distribution system, the electricity beyond 19,500 megawatts could not be transmitted to the country.

This he said while speaking to the participants of a welcome party hosted in his honour by former union council nazim Ijaz Khan in Kaag area here on Monday.

He said the previous government had made tall claims of putting an end to the energy crisis from the country but factually did nothing to improve the transmission system, due to which the distribution system was unable to sustain the pressure of electricity beyond 19,500 megawatts.

“The transmission lines are unable to bear the load beyond 19,500 megawatts,” he said, adding that decades-old transmission lines were one of the main causes of energy crisis in the country.

Omar Ayub said that for bringing about improvement in the electricity transmission system, especially in the rural parts of Haripur, the federal government has approved two new grid stations for the district, each of 132 KV, one for the newly created tehsil

Khanpur and another for Sera-i-Nehmat Khan and work on their construction would start shortly. He said the two grid stations would cost Rs600 million.

