Tue October 02, 2018
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
‘China open to changes in BRI projects’
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs
Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad
Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Can the PTI bell the cat?
Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP
Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

Our Correspondent
October 2, 2018

Rawalpindi down Hyderabad 29-5 in women basketball

ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi defeated Hyderabad 29-5 in the National Basketball Championship for Women match here at the Hamidi Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex on Monday.

On the second day of the championship, first match was played between Wapda and Hazara. Wapda won the match 67-6.

In the second match of the day, Pak Army recorded an easy victory against Peshawar grabbing 80 points. Peshawar made only 2 points.

Islamabad and Quetta locked horns in the fourth match of the day. Islamabad won the match 44-4.

Karachi beat Hazara in another match by scoring 28 points against 3.

Chief selector of Pakistan Basketball Federation Col (r) Shujaat Ali was the chief guest on the occasion.

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew
PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Sui Dhaga goes big at Indian box office