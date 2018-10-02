Rawalpindi down Hyderabad 29-5 in women basketball

ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi defeated Hyderabad 29-5 in the National Basketball Championship for Women match here at the Hamidi Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex on Monday.

On the second day of the championship, first match was played between Wapda and Hazara. Wapda won the match 67-6.

In the second match of the day, Pak Army recorded an easy victory against Peshawar grabbing 80 points. Peshawar made only 2 points.

Islamabad and Quetta locked horns in the fourth match of the day. Islamabad won the match 44-4.

Karachi beat Hazara in another match by scoring 28 points against 3.

Chief selector of Pakistan Basketball Federation Col (r) Shujaat Ali was the chief guest on the occasion.