Multan to have a cricket ground for women

MULTAN: The City District Administration has decided establishing a separate cricket ground for women to promote female cricket in Multan and finalised location for setting up women cricket ground. The administration has decided establishing women cricket at the ground of Nishtar Road Primary School and the ground would be up graded to women cricket ground. The city district administration has also decided lying down astro turf and imported grass for pitch besides construction of four walls across the ground.