Pak squash, snooker players greeted upon winning titles

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Aamir Jan, on Monday, congratulated Pakistan’s squash players - Abbas Zeb (Under-19 title), Haris Qasim (U-17) and Muhammad Hamza (U-15) upon winning three gold medals in Asian Junior Squash Championship in front of Indian crowd at Chennai.

DG SBP Aamir Jan also lauded Muhammad Bilal for his title victory in First Asian Confederation of Billiards and Snooker (ACBS) Asian Tour 10-Red competition in Doha, Qatar. In his greeting message, Aamir Jan said Pakistan’s squash and snooker players exhibited wonderful performance in nerve-wrecking title encounters.

The victorious players and their coaches deserved huge appreciation for their magnificent performance. “Young squash and snooker players lived up to the expectations of the nation and it’s expected that they will maintain their title-winning performances in future international events,” he added.