Easy sailing for Wapda in Women Basketball

ISLAMABAD: Wapda earned another easy win in the National Women Basketball beating Hazara 67-6 in one-sided match at the Hamidi Hall Monday. The second match of the day was played between Army and Peshawar. Army also collected an easy win against Peshawar 82-2. Rawalpindi defeated Hyderabad 25-5 in the third match of the day. Islamabad earned 44-4 points win in the fourth match of the day. Quetta had no match against failing to put up a good show against Islamabad. Karachi proved too good for Hazara winning by 28-3. Col (R) Shujaat Ali was the guest of honour.
