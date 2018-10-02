Tue October 02, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2018

Zaib emerges champ, scores hole-in-one in KP Golf

LAHORE: In the KP Amateur Golf Tournament contested at the Piffers Golf Course Abbottabad, Zaibun Nisa of Royal Palm Lahore carved her name in golfing history of KP by having hole in one on the 4th hole.

According to information available here the hole in one was the result of an amazing shot hit by this talented lady golfer and as a result she became the first lady to perform a hole in one in KP.Besides creating a record she also managed to win a 125 cc Yamaha motorcycle for this achievement.

In addition to this value loaded prize, compliments poured in from all around including commendation from Mrs Asma Shami, Head of Ladies Golf in Pakistan and accolades from her coach and mentor Col Jameel Khalid, Director Golf of Royal Palm Golf and Country Club. Moreover Zaib also won the first gross with scores of 80 and 80, an aggregate of 160 and secured the KP Amateur Ladies Golf title 2018. The runner-up in gross section was Mrs Tahira Nazir (Rawalpindi) with two days aggregate score of 174 and the third slot went to Shahzadi Gulfam (Punjab Police). Her aggregate score for two rounds was 187.

In the race for honours in net category of ladies section, Syeda Imam Ali Shah (Lahore Gymkhana) won the first net with a net two rounds aggregate of 137. Second net went to Ana James Gill (Royal Palm). Her net total was 146. Third net went to Shabana Waheed (Garrison). She also had a net total of 146. However the second prize was awarded to Ana as she had a better score in the final 18 holes.

Gross section winner in the men’s category was Ghazanfar Mehmood (Garden City Golf Club). His three rounds scores were 77,72 and 71 and added upto 220. The contender coming second was Khushhal Khan (Peshawar) with three rounds aggregate of 222. Taimur Khan of Peshawar came third, his scores being 224.

