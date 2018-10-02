Tue October 02, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2018

JI leaders criticise govt policies

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaquat Baloch on Monday appreciated the address of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmud Qureshi in UN General Assembly in the national language but added that the real job of the government was to act according to the address and policy.

He was addressing a meeting of party delegations from Sindh and KP at Mansoora. He said economic problems could not be solved only through slogans. The prices of electricity and gas were raised, currency devalued, crushing the purchasing power of people which remained deprived of any relief from the new government. He said practically it had become difficult to run industries and business under the present environment. He said initial days of PTI government had created an impression that PTI did not have any solid programme for bringing about a real change and economic revolution.

Liaquat said the recent jurist conference by JI in Islamabad had decided to protect Islamic laws and values and counter every attempt to alter the laws related to the finality and sanctity of Holy Prophet (SAW). Meanwhile, JI Naib Ameer Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha has condemned government’s decision to close brick kilns from 15 October till 31 December, terming it unwise, unlawful and immoral. He said the decision to obstruct construction work for almost three months on the pretext of controlling pollution showed that nobody in the government seemed to have thought of its consequences.

Elderly People Day: On International Day of Elderly People, an NGO commemorated the day by honouring the struggle and sacrifices of the elderly people.

Holding a media talk, the NGO president Saifullah Darwaish proposed the PM Imran Khan to make new arrangements for dispensation of money deposited in National Saving schemes to older people at threshold of their homes.

Almost 700 million people are now over the age of 60. By 2050, 2 billion people, over 20 percent of the world’s population, will be 60 or older. The increase in the number of older people will be the greatest and the most rapid in the developing world, with Asia as the region with the largest number of older persons, and Africa facing the largest proportionate growth.

LGH: Over 73,487 patients were provided free medicines, tests and treatment in the emergency department of Lahore General Hospital during September. Ameerud-Din Medical College Principal Prof Mohammad Tayyab said this while presiding over a meeting here on Monday, according to a press release. He told the meeting that 4,320 CT scans, 6,563 X-rays, 4,769 ECGs and 6,600 blood tests were held for the patients of emergency. He said the patients were also given best medical facilities in Trauma centre.

