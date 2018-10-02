Data breach

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Last week, Facebook disclosed that a security flaw had allowed hacker to access the details of over 50 million of its users. This is especially disconcerting as the hackers can use this information to serve their own narrow interests.
In light of this incident, Facebook must guarantee privacy and security for its users. Immediate action ought to be taken to secure every single Facebook accounts.
Khalil Ahmed Shar
Islamabad
