Without a passport

This refers to the letter ‘Where’s my passport?’ (Sep 28) by Prof W B Gill. It is difficult to understand why government servants are being forced to modify their passports now. The purpose of this condition was to facilitate the employing by saving them the hassle of obtaining a police verification certificate for the issuance of passport.

Since Nadra now has the complete data, this additional step is completely unnecessary. If there are government officers, who are guilty of committing any offence, the authorities can place their names on the Exit Control List. Keeping the travel document of government employees for an unidentified period of time is unfair and should be avoided.

Mir Moatasim

Rawalpindi