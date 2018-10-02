Terrorist held in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested an alleged terrorist during a raid in the Scheme Chowk on the Kohat Road Monday. An official of the CTD said Zubair was involved in bomb attack on the hujra of an Amn Committee member as well as blowing up power pylons. The official said the terrorist was an active member of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan.