Organisations sign MoU to support students

PESHAWAR: The Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) Pakistan and RUBA Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for an initiative titled "ACCA-Accountancy For All", which will provide financial support to individuals interested in pursuing the ACCA qualification.

Recognising the value of promoting mutual cooperation for the advancement of the accountancy profession in Pakistan, the RUBA Foundation will provide financial support through the initiative purely on merit basis to ACCA students subject to a criteria developed by RUBA Foundation.

A press release issued on Monday stated that the financial support would cover ACCA tuition fees charged by ACCA Approved Learning Partners (ALPs) to students studying in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region. The RUBA Foundation will support the ACCA students to excel in their professional career through training/employment opportunities as required by RUBA group of companies.