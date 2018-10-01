Body of missing youth recovered

MANSEHRA: The body of a youth, who had gone missing last month, was recovered from the forest.

Muhammad Hashim had gone on a recreation tour to Choar area of Allai along with his cousins on August 12 this year. However, he went missing soon after his return from the tour. The police, the sources said, arrested Muhammad Bashir, Nazir and Muhammad Farooq, stated to be cousins of Hashim. And the three allegedly confessed to their crime saying that they killed Hashim as he had illicit relations with their sister. The police recovered the body on their identification and shifted it to Bugharmung area of district.