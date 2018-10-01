Mon October 01, 2018
KP Governor House now open for public as well

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?

KP Govt completes 255 mini hydropower projects, proposes 7 projects for inclusion in CPEC

$10 billion a year

India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi

300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

October 1, 2018

No compromise on country’s security, says Pervez Khattak

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak Sunday said that country’s security is in safe hands and no compromise would be made on its defence.

Addressing a rally at Khattak Bagh here, he said that reducing foreign debts and reviving the economy were top priorities of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and people would see a visible change in the country within a year.

The former chief minister said that PTI has kicked out corrupt and opportunist politicians and would not let the corrupt come into power again. He added that the incumbent government would bring the looted money back, which they have stashed abroad.

Pervez Khattak said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has focused on resolving basic public issues and has initiated schemes to create jobs and provide affordable personal homes. He said that the people voted PTI to power to bring about a change and giving respect to common man in the public offices. Pervez Khattak said that he and his family were fortunate to have been chosen by the people to serve them. He added that unlike other politicians, they have always stayed in touch with the public.

The defence minister said that PTI’s win in the upcoming by-polls is certain and both PTI candidates from PK-61 and PK-64 would win comprehensively.

He also presented PTI hats to dozens of local activists and office-bearers of the opposition parties who announced joining PTI on the occasion.

MPA Mian Jamsheduddin, Idrees Khattak, District Nazim Ashfaq Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

