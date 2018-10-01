Army off to winning start in National Women Basketball

ISLAMABAD: Army got off to winning start in the National Women Basketball that started at the Liaquat Gymnasium Islamabad Sunday. Army beat Quetta 86-16 to make early impression in the event that is being organised following years of barren period. In day’s other matches Wapda proved too good for Hyderabad in their 122-16 win.

Rawalpindi won 20-8 against Hazara with Zoha scoring 12 points for the winners; Karachi defeated Hyderabad 32-7 in fourth match of the day. Brig (R) Iftikhar Mansoor, President Pakistan Basketball Federation, was the chief guest who also inaugurated the event. Ijaz Rafi Butt, President Federal Basketball Association and M Ouj E Zahoor General Secretary FBBA who are hosting this event introduced the chief guest to the teams, officials and other dignitaries.