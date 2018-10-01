Army off to winning start in National Women Basketball

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Army got off to winning start in the National Women Basketball that started at the Liaquat Gymnasium Islamabad Sunday. Army beat Quetta 86-16 to make early impression in the event that is being organised following years of barren period. In day’s other matches Wapda proved too good for Hyderabad in their 122-16 win.
Rawalpindi won 20-8 against Hazara with Zoha scoring 12 points for the winners; Karachi defeated Hyderabad 32-7 in fourth match of the day. Brig (R) Iftikhar Mansoor, President Pakistan Basketball Federation, was the chief guest who also inaugurated the event. Ijaz Rafi Butt, President Federal Basketball Association and M Ouj E Zahoor General Secretary FBBA who are hosting this event introduced the chief guest to the teams, officials and other dignitaries.
ISLAMABAD: Army got off to winning start in the National Women Basketball that started at the Liaquat Gymnasium Islamabad Sunday. Army beat Quetta 86-16 to make early impression in the event that is being organised following years of barren period. In day’s other matches Wapda proved too good for Hyderabad in their 122-16 win.
Rawalpindi won 20-8 against Hazara with Zoha scoring 12 points for the winners; Karachi defeated Hyderabad 32-7 in fourth match of the day. Brig (R) Iftikhar Mansoor, President Pakistan Basketball Federation, was the chief guest who also inaugurated the event. Ijaz Rafi Butt, President Federal Basketball Association and M Ouj E Zahoor General Secretary FBBA who are hosting this event introduced the chief guest to the teams, officials and other dignitaries.
Comments