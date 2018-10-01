Mon October 01, 2018
BR
Bureau report
October 1, 2018

Peshawar’s Bacha Khan Chowk cleared of encroachments

PESHAWAR: The cantonment administration on Sunday conducted an anti-encroachment drive in the city.

Magistrate, Cantonment Board Peshawar, Quratul Ain Wazir accompanied by enforcement staff and traffic wardens cleared Bacha Khan Chowk. She also deputed three personnel of the enforcement staff to keep the locality clear of the encroachers.

These personnel would submit daily report to the cantonment administration on a daily basis. Quratul Ain Wazir said that she had also sought the file of the cattle market on Pajagi Road and would clear the area if it fell in the jurisdiction of Peshawar cantonment.

She said that the Cantonment Board would ensure that the footpath remains open. She said the anti-encroachment drive would continue for a week.

