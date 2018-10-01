11th Congo fever patient dies at JPMC

A man died of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), commonly known as Congo virus, at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) on Sunday, raising the death toll due to the disease to 11 in Karachi in the ongoing year.

“Pir Bux, a resident of Sanghar district who had been shifted from Aga Khan University Hospital to JPMC, has died due to complications of CCHF this evening. He had tested positive for the viral disease and his condition was very serious due to low platelets count”, Executive Director JPMC Dr. Seemin Jamali told The News.

CCHF is a lethal viral infection that is transmitted to humans from animals, especially cattle and livestock. Patients are kept in isolation wards to prevent other patients, doctors and paramedics from contracting the viral infection.

A couple of weeks back, Haider Ali Jaffri, a young resident of Mehmoodabad, also died due to complications of CCHF. There is currently no vaccine for the virus and patients are given symptomatic treatment along with anti-viral drugs to save their lives.

Dr. Jamali said the deceased was a goat trader by profession, who probably contracted the viral disease from his cattle. She added that people who deal with cattle, such as butchers and shepherds, are prone to the tick-borne disease.

“There is another patient who has also been tested positive for CCHF and currently he is battling for life in the isolation ward at our Medical ICU as his condition is also serious,” the JPMC executive director said.

The patient has been identified as Ahmed Shah, 45, a resident of Thatta and clerk by profession. His condition is critical as his platelets count is very low.