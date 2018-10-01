Nishioka claims maiden ATP singles title

SHENZHEN, China: Japanese qualifier Yoshihito Nishioka broke through for his maiden ATP singles title Sunday, outlasting seasoned Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 in a grueling final of the Shenzhen Open.

The 23-year-old Nishioka, ranked 171 in the world, in the end played seven matches in eight days at the Shenzhen Longgang Sports Centre but his legs were full of running in a marathon final as he threw himself at everything Herbert could give.As the match clock ticked towards two-and-a-half hours, Nishioka sealed the victory on his fifth match point.“I think my strength is my mentality and stamina,” she said.