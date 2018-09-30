PHC closes more quack centres

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission on Saturday sealed another 32 quack centres in different cities.

According to a press release, out of the 173 centres visited by the PHC teams in seven cities, 32 were sealed. Out of the sealed centres, eight each were in Kasur and Bhakkar, five in Attock, four in Chiniot, three in Mandi Bahauddin while two each were in Rahim Yar Khan and Vehari.