Punjab Jr Tennis gets underway

LAHORE: Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) in collaboration with Rafum started Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2018.
The Tournament is being held in U-10, U-12 , U-14, U-16, U-14 doubles, U-16 doubles category matches. Around 80 tennis players are participating in this tournament.
The final matches of the tournament shell be played on October 1 at 4pm onwards.
Results: First round:U-16: Shaeel Tahir beat Inam Arif 6-2, 6-3, Tayyab Irfani beat Taimoor Ali 6-3, 6-1, Haider Rizwan beat Faizan Hassan 6-1, 6-2, Zain Ch beat Bilal Waheed 6-4 , 6-3, Saif ul Aziz beat M.Harris Wallah 6-2 , 6-2, Affam Rana beat Syed M . Mustafa 6-1, 6-3, Humza Jawad beat Asnan Waheed 6-0, 6-0 U-14: Abdul Hanan Khan 4-0, 4-1
