Poor sewerage system at Ghouri Town

Islamabad : The residents of Ghouri Town, PhaseB-4, have complained of the poor sewerage system in the society and called for solving the problem, says a press release.

A number of residents said they had been facing a lot of difficulties for a couple of days after the sewerage line got choked and the gutter water inundated the streets of the locality.

They said the streets had become impassable after accumulation of sewerage water and even the gutter water had started entering houses, adding the stinking water had become a nuisance for them.