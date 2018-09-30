Sun September 30, 2018
Islamabad

September 30, 2018

Book reading week held at SLS

Rawalpindi : All campuses of Sadeeqa’s Learning System (SLS) Montessori & High School celebrated Book Reading Week, says a press release.

Students of Montessori Section Harley Street Campus celebrated Book Reading Week through a series of week-long activities which included morning assemblies and some extra time for reading.

The week started off with students visiting the library. They discovered some new books and learned new vocabulary words. The school building looked no less than a fairytale castle with pictures of story book characters hanging in the galleries adding magic to the surroundings.

To improve the writing skills of the students a creative writing activity was done by class 1 in which each student selected a book and wrote a review about it. Lots of colorful bookmarks were made in the art class which the students later presented to their loved ones. The colorful book cover making activity had all the students excited. Coming up with innovative ideas the students made beautiful book covers which were added in the school collection. The extra hours spent for reading where followed by an interesting group activity in which the students not only shared their favorite passages from the book but also solved picture puzzles.

The teachers and students actively participated in all the activities as the week came to an end. Pictures, book marks and some amazing handmade book covers were displayed for everyone to see and appreciate. The highlight of Book Reading Week for the students was dressing up as their favorite story book character. The students came to the school dressed up as their beloved super heroes, fairies, elves and many more.

