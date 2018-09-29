2 die in van-oil tanker collision on Multan Road

LAHORE: Two persons died while another got injured when a van collided with an oil tanker on Multan Road near Kot Asadullah Khan Friday night. Police shifted the injured to a hospital. The deceased persons belonged to Dipalpur. Five other vehicles also collided with each other due to the horrific accident. SP Motorway Masroor Alam Kolachi and DSP Farrukh Shah also reached the scene and took necessary action. The accident resulted in a traffic mess while long queues of vehicles were witnessed on Multan Road.