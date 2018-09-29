Faisalabad bag U-16 Rugby title

LAHORE: Faisalabad beat Fort Abbas in extra time’s sudden death period 15-10 to win Dell Gamming Under-16 Rugby Championship trophy 2018 here at Pakistan Rugby Academy Lahore Cant on Friday.

Eight teams participated from all over Pakistan divided in to two groups. In all 12 league matches played between these teams and top team from each group qualified for the main final of the event. After league matches from pool A Faisalabad and from pool B Fort Abbas qualified for the final. In first half of Friday’s final Fort Abbas dominated with two try scored by Ali Raza. In 2nd half Faisalabad came behind and Fahad and Ali score one try each and leveled the score. At the end of 2nd half match equal then in extra time on sudden death Faisalabad player Fahad scored a try and won the tournament.