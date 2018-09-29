Raza enters Junior int’l badminton semis

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Junior badminton player Raza Ali Adil moved into the U1-9 singles semifinal of Dubai Junior International Series Badminton Tournament on Friday at Dubai.The 15-year old Raza won the quarterfinal against Vasantha Kumar Rajendran of UAE 21-16 and 21-19. In the semifinal he will play India’s Varun Kapur.