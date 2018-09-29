CJ to hear cases at Lahore Registry

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar would hear multiple public interest cases at Lahore registry of the Supreme Court on Saturday (today). The cases include legitimacy of public sector companies working in Punjab, murder of a journalist in Sambrial and appointments of vice-chancellors at public sector universities. Justice Ijazul Ahsan would join the chief justice at a two-member bench.