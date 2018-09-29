CTD Peshawar arrests terrorist

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested an alleged terrorist during an action on the Grand Trunk Road, an official said on Friday. An official of the CTD said that one Falak Niaz was arrested during an action on the GT Road. He said the arrested man was involved in blowing up power towers and beheading a man and later blowing up the body with explosives. The alleged terrorist was shifted to an unknown place for interrogation.