Man killed, two injured in Kohat

KOHAT: A man was killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident here on Friday. It was learnt that two brothers Asifullah and Asmatullah allegedly opened fire on Laiq Khan and his friend Arshad and injured them.

The injured were taken to the Divisional Headquarters Hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger. The motive behind the firing incident was stated to be an enmity. In retaliation, the Laiq Khan group allegedly killed Shaukatullah, the nephew of the accused and fled the scene. Both the groups registered cases against each other.