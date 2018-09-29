RTI Champions Awards 2018 conferred

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Coalition on Right to Information conferred RTI Champions Awards 2018 during a ceremony here. Senator Farhatullah Babar was chief guest at the ceremony. The awards were conferred on Riaz Khan Daudzai and Zohaib Hassan in the Journalist, citizen and best performing PIO categories, respectively.
