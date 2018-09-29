CNS Hockey Tourney begins October 1

KARACHI: The Second Chief of Naval Staff All Pakistan Hockey Tournament, featuring eight top departmental sides of the country, will be held at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore from October 1-7. The teams are WAPDA, National Bank of Pakistan, Sui Southern Gas Company, Sui Northern Gas Pipe Lines Ltd, Police, Port Qasim Authority, PAF and Navy. The tournament carries prize money of Rs500,000 for the winners, and Rs300,000 and Rs200,000 for the second and third placed teams, respectively.