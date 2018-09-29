Three Pak athletes to participate in Summer Youth Olympics

KARACHI: Three athletes from Pakistan, accompanied by three officials, are set to feature in the 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games, scheduled to be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from October 6-18.

Pakistan has been awarded the universality places, one each in shooting, weightlifting and wrestling, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) said on Friday.“One Young Change Maker is also part of Pakistan’s contingent,” the POA said.

Amjad Amin Butt, secretary of Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF), will serve as chef de mission and weightlifting manager.Amjad will depart from Lahore for Buenos Aires on September 30 whereas the rest of the six-member contingent will depart on October 2 from Lahore. The contingent will return on October 21.

Contingent: Amjad Amin Butt (chef de mission, weightlifting manager), Farhan Amjad (weightlifter, 85kg), Mohammad Idrees (shooting manager), Nubaira Babur (shooter, air pistol), Arshad Sattar (wrestling manager), Inayat Ullah (wrestler, 65kg), Syed Aqib Sherazi (young change maker).