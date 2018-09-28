Fri September 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself
PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy

PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy
Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar

Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar
Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter

Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter
Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair

Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair
Return of the jinns

Return of the jinns
Asia Cup 2018: Cricket 'has no boundaries' for India-Pakistan superfan friends

Asia Cup 2018: Cricket 'has no boundaries' for India-Pakistan superfan friends
The dam controversy

The dam controversy
Asia Cup: Bangladesh thrash Pakistan by 37 runs, face India in final

Asia Cup: Bangladesh thrash Pakistan by 37 runs, face India in final
Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

Islamabad

Obaid Abrar Khan
September 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

HEC forms new commission to probe ED plagiarism

Islamabad : Higher Education Commission is trying to give another chance to Executive Director HEC Dr Arshad Ali and has made another commission to probe his alleged plagiarism in his research paper.

According to sources the previous committee which was formed by HEC former chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed has already declared Executive Director HEC Dr Arshad Ali as guilty.

Sources in HEC told that Dr Arshad Ali was appointed as HEC Executive Director in January 2016 is using three official vehicles of registration numbers GX-292, GAC-112 and GAC-111.

Since his appointment the ED has availed four foreign official visits of different countries and got more than $15,000 in return.

New management of HEC has assigned the matter to newly formed 10-member Commission and has given more chance to HEC Executive Director Dr Arshad Ali to get maximum benefits from the department, because as HEC policy, if most of the paper have been exactly copied from any published work of other people without giving the reference to the original work, a major penalty of dismissal from service could be imposed.

In December last year Dr Ali was alleged for sealing 88 percent research work of his co-authored research paper from another publication. The paper titled “A Taxonomy and Survey of Grid Resource Planning and Reservation Systems for Grid Enabled Analysis Environment,” published in July 2004, found with heavy plagiarism when it had been tested in Turnitin, a software which has been officially provided by HEC to the universities to check the similarity index and plagiarism in the degrees as well as research papers of the scholars.

According to the Turnitin report, the accused copied most part in his paper from a paper titled “Survey and Taxonomy of Grid Resource Management Systems” authored by Chaitanya Kandagatla University of Texas, Austin America in February 2004.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistani-American Shahid Khan moves closer to £600m Wembley purchase

Pakistani-American Shahid Khan moves closer to £600m Wembley purchase
Pakistan drops Amir, recalls Wahab for Australia Test series

Pakistan drops Amir, recalls Wahab for Australia Test series
Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Neymar and Mbappe satins are Paris fashion must-haves

Neymar and Mbappe satins are Paris fashion must-haves

Photos & Videos

Even my flop films do business of over INR100 crore: Salman Khan

Even my flop films do business of over INR100 crore: Salman Khan

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot