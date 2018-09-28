HEC forms new commission to probe ED plagiarism

Islamabad : Higher Education Commission is trying to give another chance to Executive Director HEC Dr Arshad Ali and has made another commission to probe his alleged plagiarism in his research paper.

According to sources the previous committee which was formed by HEC former chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed has already declared Executive Director HEC Dr Arshad Ali as guilty.

Sources in HEC told that Dr Arshad Ali was appointed as HEC Executive Director in January 2016 is using three official vehicles of registration numbers GX-292, GAC-112 and GAC-111.

Since his appointment the ED has availed four foreign official visits of different countries and got more than $15,000 in return.

New management of HEC has assigned the matter to newly formed 10-member Commission and has given more chance to HEC Executive Director Dr Arshad Ali to get maximum benefits from the department, because as HEC policy, if most of the paper have been exactly copied from any published work of other people without giving the reference to the original work, a major penalty of dismissal from service could be imposed.

In December last year Dr Ali was alleged for sealing 88 percent research work of his co-authored research paper from another publication. The paper titled “A Taxonomy and Survey of Grid Resource Planning and Reservation Systems for Grid Enabled Analysis Environment,” published in July 2004, found with heavy plagiarism when it had been tested in Turnitin, a software which has been officially provided by HEC to the universities to check the similarity index and plagiarism in the degrees as well as research papers of the scholars.

According to the Turnitin report, the accused copied most part in his paper from a paper titled “Survey and Taxonomy of Grid Resource Management Systems” authored by Chaitanya Kandagatla University of Texas, Austin America in February 2004.