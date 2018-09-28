Fri September 28, 2018
Lahore

KB
Kiran Butt
September 28, 2018

Finnish products on display

LAHORE: An exhibition of textiles and other Finnish products was inaugurated by the newly appointed Ambassador of Finland, Mr Harri Kamarainen, along with National College of Arts (NCA) Principal Dr Murtaza Jafri at the Zahoor-ul-Akhlaqe Gallery of NCA.

Speaking at the event, the ambassador expressed his pleasure on being in Lahore and the opportunity to showcase leading Finnish design products in partnership with Pakistan’s premier art and design institution. He hoped that his tenure would lead to strengthening economic and cultural cooperation between Pakistan and Finland. He enthusiastically started and concluded his speech in fluent Urdu and received applause from the audience. Dr Murtaza Jafri said, “It is a pleasure and privilege for NCA to be co-hosting the exhibition with the Embassy of Finland and the Honorary Consul of Finland in Lahore, Dr Durre Ahmad.”

He thanked Dr Durre Ahmad and said, “She has remained an important member of the NCA faculty for many years. An internationally recognised scholar on culture and religion, she was the head of the Department of Communication and Cultural Studies and initiated the first PhD programme at the college.” He said, “This is the first time NCA is hosting an exhibition devoted entirely to Finnish design. The Scandinavian or Nordic countries have a distinct modern design ethos and Finland is a leader in this expression. The exhibition displays a spectrum of products ranging from textile to simple items such as scissors, illustrating how modern creative design combines with scientific precision can lead to global Finnish brands.”

Dr Durre Ahmad said, “Finland is a beautiful place and we want to build bridges between our cities. Lahore and Finland are rich in culture and art. You can see fine details in all the textile prints and glass products are so decent and simple that they look pleasant with all the architects.” Justice (retd) Nasira Javaid said, “The exhibition is an opportunity for our city. Everyone should come and see the fantastic art.” Kinnaird College Principal Dr Rukhsana David said, “We can also see these designs on the internet but it is a chance for our citizens to come and see the beautiful art by themselves.” The exhibition will remain open for two weeks.

Comments

