PPP rejects Shahbaz’s proposal

ISLAMABAD: The PPP rejected Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif’s proposal for a new social contract among the state institution saying that this proposal is in violation of constitution as social contract always takes place between the state and the people which exists in the shape of 1973 Constitution. “There is never a (sic) contract between institutions as parliament is the supreme institution.” --Correspondent
